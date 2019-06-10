Musical Artist Christine Whack performs live in studio with original song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mixing pop, neo-soul, alternative, and classical, musical artist Christine Whack showcases her musical journey in her sound as she was live in studio this morning. Performing in Europe all the way to New York, Christine enjoys performing as well as teaching positive music in the city that influenced her the most, Chicago. Catch Christine performing June 18th at The Promontory in Hyde Park at 7:00 p.m.

For more music and performances follow @ChristineWhack and visit her website at www.ChristineWhack.com

The Promontory

53rd and Lake Park