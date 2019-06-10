Mother of A.J. Freund gives birth in prison
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The Crystal Lake woman charged with murdering her young son has given birth behind bars.
A DCFS source tells WGN News Joann Cunningham recently gave birth to a baby girl.
She has agreed to keep the child in DCFS custody.
A judge has ordered paternity tests.
Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Freund Sr are accused of killing 5-year-old A.J. Freund in April and hiding his body.
Both are being held at the McHenry County jail.
A.J.’s younger brother continues to be in the care of DCFS.