× Mother of A.J. Freund gives birth in prison

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The Crystal Lake woman charged with murdering her young son has given birth behind bars.

A DCFS source tells WGN News Joann Cunningham recently gave birth to a baby girl.

She has agreed to keep the child in DCFS custody.

A judge has ordered paternity tests.

Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Freund Sr are accused of killing 5-year-old A.J. Freund in April and hiding his body.

Both are being held at the McHenry County jail.

A.J.’s younger brother continues to be in the care of DCFS.