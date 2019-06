× Metra BNSF service halted near Berwyn after pedestrian struck by Amtrak train

BERWYN, Ill. — Metra BNSF service is halted near Berwyn after a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train.

Metra officials said extensive delays are expected.

There’s no information about the pedestrian who was struck. Check back for updates.

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Berwyn, pedestrian incident involving an Amtrak train, expect extensive delays (REVISED) — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 10, 2019