Meet Ron Stallworth, the real-life ‘BlacKkKlansman’

How does a black detective go undercover to investigate the Ku Klux Klan?

Ron Stallworth said he “used the language of hate” to gain the confidence of Grand Wizard David Duke, who personally processed his membership in the KKK. Spike Lee even turned Stallworth’s tale into the critically-acclaimed film”Black BlacKkKlansman.”

Stallworth sits down with WGN and shares the amazing true story of how he accidentally used his own name, and talked his way into becoming a card-carrying Klan member.

