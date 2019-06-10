Master Magician Dennis Watkins and His Lovely Assistant Jeff Garlin Make TV Magic!

Posted 8:59 AM, June 10, 2019, by

Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin has a big Netflix comedy special taping this Wednesday (7PM & 9:30PM) at The Park West in Chicago. (Please visit http://www.ParkWestChicago.com for tickets)

He was on our show last week to promote it and he was kind enough to stick around and offer up his very own cell phone for an amazing trick performed by master magician Dennis Watkins.

Master Magician Dennis Watkins

Theatre at the Center in Munster

Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets:  $30;   Students $15

Call:    219-836-3255

www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.