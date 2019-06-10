Man critical after driving over embankment on Lake Shore Drive and onto bike path

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after his car went down an embankment on Lake Shore Drive.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of North Lake Shore Drive, when a car veered off the road and onto a bike path. The male driver was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

One witness tweeted out a photo of the scene, and said a Loyola University Health System nurse stopped his car and helped the driver of a vehicle that had gone down the embankment. According to Jeff Linder, “the nurse from Loyola, who — returning from a night shift — stopped his car (that was almost hit), came down the embankment, and helped the driver who had what looked to be a bad posterior skull fracture until EMTs arrived.”

Thank you to the nurse from @LoyolaHealth who — returning from a night shift — stopped his car (that was almost hit), came down the embankment, and helped the driver who had what looked to be a bad posterior skull fracture until EMTs arrived. pic.twitter.com/Q0JXy58Wdh — Jeff Linder (@jeffreylinder) June 10, 2019