Lunchbreak: Shrimp Risotto
Trevor Hoyte, Executive Chef at Machine
Machine
1846 W. Division Street, Chicago
(773) 276-7422
Recipe:
Shrimp Risotto
- 1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt, plus more
- 3 Tbsp. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 cup White Onion, small dice
- 3Tbsp Minced Garlic
- 1 cup Aborio Rice ( yields 3 cups)
- 1/2 cup White Wine
- 3 cups Vegetable Stock or Water (Shrimp Stock Works Well Also)
- 12ea 13/15 Shrimp peeled & deviened (pulls tails off and cut each into ⅓`s, save tails for stock if desired)
- 3ea Kaffir Lime Leaves
- 1 can or 13.5oz Coconut Milk
- 3Tbsp Lime Juice
- 1 cup Julienne Spinach
- Salt to Taste
- Furikake & Micro Arugula to Garnish
Method:
- Begin by heating your stock or water and keeping it warm.
- Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onions & garlic and cook until just tender.
- Add Aborio rice and toss to coat, (making sure oil coats every grain of rice if you can).
- Add the wine and stir until it is absorbed and lightly season with salt.
- Add 2 cups of the stock and stir until it absorbs.
- Repeat this until you have used almost all of the stock,it should take about 25-30 minutes.
- When you add the last cup of the stock, test the rice for doneness or until the rice is al dente. (This allows the rice to be par cooked ahead of time for a faster pick-up time when ready)
- Transfer to a sheet pan or baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Spread evenly and kris cross ( making lines so that it cools faster.
- Heat Coconut Milk into a medium pot, add kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, salt. (you should remove kaffir lime leaves before eating)
- Add Aborio rice, let this cook for 2 minutes while stirring
- Add Shrimp and fold in, allow this to cook for 2 more minutes while stirring .
- Fold in spinach, this should be nice and creamy, taste and adjust seasoning with salt to your desired level.
- Place into a bowl, garnish with furikake on top and Micro arugula