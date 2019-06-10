Jon Lester is the inspiration for the Cubs’ latest road trip attire

CHICAGO — When it comes to dressing up for road trips, the Cubs usually find their inspiration outside the locker room.

But on Sunday, they used their wardrobe to pay homage to one of the great veteran players in this era of the franchise.

Before their homestand finale against the Cardinals on Sunday night, the Cubs unveiled their Jon Lester road trip attire. It’s a Western theme, with many of the players sporting cowboy hats, jeans and belt buckles both before and after the game.

The team showed off their outfits as they left Wrigley Field after a win over the Cardinals as they head out West for three games against the Rockies starting Monday. After that, they’ll head to Los Angeles for a four-game series against the National League-leading Dodgers.

Cowboy hats to the ⬅️. pic.twitter.com/jOdWiWCBeN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

Horses in the front. pic.twitter.com/yW46fRCrmT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

First baseman Anthony Rizzo had his own take on the trip, wearing an undershirt, blue jacket with white polka dots, American flag shorts while carrying Popeyes chicken and a six-pack of beer.

"The Jon Lester Starter Kit" pic.twitter.com/oeDLcsOpdx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

Of course, Lester joined in the fun with his travel attire.