Hundreds of thousands of Illinois pot convictions to be expunged

Springfield, Ill –The plan to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois means hundreds of thousands of people could have their pot convictions wiped from their records.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he plans to sign the measure to make Illinois the 11th state in the country to allow recreational marijuana use.

Reports say there are as many as 770,000 cases of low-level convictions that would need to be expunged.

State police will have to track down the records of all those who were convicted for possession of under 30 grams for a pardon and expungement.

Those with convictions of 30 to 500 grams can seek petitions themselves.