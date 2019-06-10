× Homeless man in disbelief after Niles police officer gives up his shoes

NILES, Ill. — A homeless man was in disbelief after a Niles police officer gave him his shoes.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Niles Police Officer Brian Zagorski noticed a homeless man had tripped over his shoe, which was missing the sole. The officer had a quick conversation with the man and then gave him his own shoes.

Niles police shared the story and a photo of the encounter on their Twitter account.

Sat around 5:15 p.m. Officer Zagorski encountered a homeless man in the 8100 block of Park street. The Officer noticed the man had tripped over his shoe without a sole. because it was missing the bottom. The Officer gave the man the shoes off his own feet. Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/37DGZJMRmd — Niles Police (@Nilespdil) June 10, 2019

Zagorski also offered the man a bag of H.O.P.E., a backpack put together by officers with clothing donations and toiletries, but the man declined. He said he couldn’t believe that Zagorski had given up his own shoes to him.

The officer said he offered additional assistance, but the man politely declined, and left with a new pair of shoes.

Part 2 of 2 The Officer also offered a Bag of H.O.P.E., but the man politely declined. The man, stated he couldn't believe the Officer gave up his shoes. The Officer offered the man other assistance but he politely declined and left on a new pair of shoes. pic.twitter.com/P14rTs7mzQ — Niles Police (@Nilespdil) June 10, 2019