Homeless man in disbelief after Niles police officer gives up his shoes
NILES, Ill. — A homeless man was in disbelief after a Niles police officer gave him his shoes.
At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Niles Police Officer Brian Zagorski noticed a homeless man had tripped over his shoe, which was missing the sole. The officer had a quick conversation with the man and then gave him his own shoes.
Niles police shared the story and a photo of the encounter on their Twitter account.
Zagorski also offered the man a bag of H.O.P.E., a backpack put together by officers with clothing donations and toiletries, but the man declined. He said he couldn’t believe that Zagorski had given up his own shoes to him.
The officer said he offered additional assistance, but the man politely declined, and left with a new pair of shoes.
