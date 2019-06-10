High waves and strong rip/structural currents create dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan beaches in NW Indiana through this Monday evening

Posted 7:28 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, June 10, 2019

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through this evening along the northwest Indian Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter and Lake County Indiana.

Dangerous swimming conditions will exist today into the evening hours as strong northwest winds gusting over 30 miles per hour build 3 to 6-foot waves which in turn will create strong rip and structural currents along the Porter and Lake County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.