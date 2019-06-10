× High waves and strong rip/structural currents create dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan beaches in NW Indiana through this Monday evening

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through this evening along the northwest Indian Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter and Lake County Indiana.

Dangerous swimming conditions will exist today into the evening hours as strong northwest winds gusting over 30 miles per hour build 3 to 6-foot waves which in turn will create strong rip and structural currents along the Porter and Lake County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.