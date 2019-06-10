Helicopter crash at building in Manhattan: FDNY

NEW YORK — The New York City Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan.

The Fire Department said in a tweet Monday that the helicopter appears to have crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

An FDNY spokesman said one person was injured. The crash happened at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019