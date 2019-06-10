#FeedonThis: Recapping the Bears’ 100th anniversary weekend

CHICAGO - It was a weekend of cheers and emotions as some of the best in the history of the Bears made their way back to town.

The team's 100th anniversary reunion brought players from different generations under one roof in Rosemont as the team reflects on their proud history the past century.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were still discussing the event on Monday's Sports Feed, and that's part of #FeedonThis in the video above.

Jarrett's "Man Crush Monday" choice was also featuring one of the players from the reunion.

See his choice along with Josh's from the Cubs in the video above.

