33 shot, 5 fatally, after another violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — Thirty-three people were injured and five were killed in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Police say they have made 36 gun-related arrests and confiscated 89 guns since Friday night.

Two people were arrested in connection to one of the shootings.

At a news conference over the weekend, Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson called for tougher gun laws.

“This stems from the illegal flow of weapons into our city,” Johnson said. “We need the help of everyone to help reduce this gun violence.”

Johnson also said Chicago Police will deal with low-level offenders, but their priority is keeping violent offenders in jail.