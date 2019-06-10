Burger King employee caught on camera mopping tables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop in Florida, WJXT reports.

A customer recorded the video Thursday of an employee using the mop to clean tables in the kids' area.

The customer said just minutes prior, she saw the same employee mopping the floors.

“I was just disgusted honestly," customer Katie Duran told WJXT. "I had just eaten on that table. Did you do that yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?”

The restaurant's inspection reports with the state show eight violations, including vents in the kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

The company called the worker's actions "unacceptable" and said the owner of the Burger King will be re-training the restaurant staff.