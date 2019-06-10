Around Town explores Bixbee Imagination Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Imagination Station is Bixbee’s first experiential popup and retail shop. It is an immersive, interactive experience for kids and features several rooms inspired by Bixbee product design themes, each providing Instagrammable backdrops with engaging activities that boost creativity while providing moments of awareness and self-expression. As you embark on a safari into the imagination you begin at an uncharted jungle followed by a mystical forest, dive deep into the ocean before heading up into outer space. Complete your adventure with a sparkle filled kaleidoscopic dream, where only the funtastical reside.

For every backpack purchased, Bixbee donates a schoolbag with supplies to a kid in need. The One Here. One There. giving mission allows Bixbee to collaborate with local and far reaching nonprofits that work to give children access to education.

Bixbee Imagination Station:

915 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

BixbeeImaginationStation.com