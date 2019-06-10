3 charged in Fair Oaks Farm animal abuse investigation

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — Charges have been filed against three people after an investigation into the alleged animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farm.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said all three individuals have been charged with the beating of a vertebrate animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor. They plan on releasing the individuals’ names within a day’s time.

This investigation follows the release of an undercover video by the group Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) that showed farm employees engaging in extreme animal cruelty, including calves being thrown, kicked, stabbed, beaten and burned.

Fair Oaks Farm’s founder Mike McCloskey issued an apology, and said he has promised new steps to prevent animal cruelty at his company, including surveillance cameras and hiring an inspector to make surprise visits.