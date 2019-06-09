Woman dead, 2 others injured after off-duty cop crashes into Gresham restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a car plowed into a restaurant in the Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning.

A black Toyota Corolla, that was driven by a 24-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer, crashed into Tony’s Philly Steak on the 1700 block of West 87th Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the officer was driving east on 87th Street when another car going in the opposite direction turned in front of him, cutting him off. That officer made a sharp left turn to avoid the car, and ended-up jumping the curb and plowing into the restaurant, which was still open at the time.

Emergency responders at the scene said that the officer told them he lost control of his vehicle.

The 34-year-old woman, who was sitting inside the restaurant, was pinned under the car and was pronounced dead later at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Another woman, a 35-year-old, was standing when she was hit by the car. She was taken in good condition to the same hospital with a leg injury.

Police said the officer was also taken to the hospital for a neck injury where he was stabilized.

The department did not say if the officer will face any disciplinary action due to the deadly accident.

The second car involved in the crash fled the scene.