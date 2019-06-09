Sunday Brunch: Lamb Meatball Skewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chef Todd Richards demonstrated a Lamb Meatball Skewers recipe from his cookbook “Soul."

Richards is a native of Chicago and based in Atlanta. He is also two-time James Beard Award semifinalist.

One Flew South & Chicken+Beer

Both in the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta

www.oneflewsouth.com



Lamb Meatball Skewers

2tsp. Lemon Zest

3tbs. Water

1ea. Large Egg

2tbs. Panko

1# Ground Lamb

½ cup Diced Poblano Chile

½ cup Flat Leaf Parsley Chopped

¼ cup White Onion diced

¼ cup Finely Chopped Parsley

1ea. Garlic Clove smashed & chopped

1tsp. Light Brown Sugar

1tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Ground Cumin

½ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper

¼ tsp. Ancho Chili Powder

1/8 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

16/20 Wood Skewers Soaked in Water

2tbs. Blended Olive Oil

Directions

Whisk together water & egg in large bowl & panko crumbs and let stand for 10 minutes

Add the remaining ingredients (minus oil & skewers)

Make meatballs about the size of a plum or Yukon potato; lightly press them slightly flat and insert 2 skewers into each meatball

Utilizing a grill pan or out door grill bring temperature to medium high heat

grill bring temperature to medium high heat If utilizing a grill pan add oil to pan and sear meatballs

If utilizing an outdoor grill brush meatballs with oil

Cook meatballs on one side for 5-6 minutes until golden brown; turn over and cook for an additional 4 minutes just until meatballs are done; let stand for 5 minutes before serving

Fig Yogurt Sauce

2cups Greek Yogurt

1tsp. Lemon Juice

2tbs. Fig, Bacon & Onion Chutney