Sunday Brunch: Lamb Meatball Skewers

Posted 8:55 AM, June 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chef Todd Richards demonstrated a Lamb Meatball Skewers recipe from his cookbook “Soul."

Richards is a native of Chicago and based in Atlanta. He is also two-time James Beard Award semifinalist.

One Flew South & Chicken+Beer
Both in the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta
www.oneflewsouth.com

Lamb Meatball Skewers

2tsp. Lemon Zest
3tbs. Water
1ea. Large Egg
2tbs. Panko
1# Ground Lamb
½ cup Diced Poblano Chile
½ cup Flat Leaf Parsley Chopped
¼ cup White Onion diced
¼ cup Finely Chopped Parsley
1ea. Garlic Clove smashed & chopped
1tsp. Light Brown Sugar
1tsp. Kosher Salt
½ tsp. Ground Cumin
½ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper
¼ tsp. Ancho Chili Powder
1/8 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes
16/20 Wood Skewers Soaked in Water
2tbs. Blended Olive Oil

Directions

  • Whisk together water & egg in large bowl & panko crumbs and let stand for 10 minutes
  • Add the remaining ingredients (minus oil & skewers)
  • Make meatballs about the size of a plum or Yukon potato; lightly press them slightly flat and insert 2 skewers into each meatball
  • Utilizing a grill pan or out door grill bring temperature to medium high heat
  • If utilizing a grill pan add oil to pan and sear meatballs
  • If utilizing an outdoor grill brush meatballs with oil
  • Cook meatballs on one side for 5-6 minutes until golden brown; turn over and cook for an additional 4 minutes just until meatballs are done; let stand for 5 minutes before serving

Fig Yogurt Sauce

2cups Greek Yogurt
1tsp. Lemon Juice
2tbs. Fig, Bacon & Onion Chutney

  • Combine All ingredients
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.