My Block My Hood My City helping students prepare for college, providing ties for jobs

Posted 10:31 AM, June 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block My Hood My City, was at WGN to discuss a new program that will help students prepare for college by making sure they have a tie for interviews and internships.

The organization is selling ties on their website, because many of the kids in their programs don’t own any. A tie is essential for looking professional for jobs, interviews and internships.

For every tie purchased at $150, the organization will give one to a graduating senior.

Ties can be purchased at formyblock.org.

