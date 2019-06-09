Firefighters spend hours battling fire at storage facility on Far Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Firefighters say they're exhausted after battling a large fire that destroyed multiple self-storage units inside a Garfield Ridge facility around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire started in a handful of units inside a Cubesmart storage facility at 62nd Street and Harlem Avenue on the Far Southwest Side, but spread to about 20 storage units by the time it was extinguished.

Several storage cubes contained chemicals, moving firefighters to treat the response as a potential hazmat situation. A few propane tanks exploded, but nobody was injured. The fire took a few hours to put out, and there were a lot of firefighters on scene.

Those units are completely destroyed. Firefighters say they had some issues with water because the fire hydrant outside of the facility was not working.

Chicago fire says that is common especially in places like 62nd and harlem which is right at the edge of the city of chicago and water is scarce. The fire spread quickly from unit to unit and that made it difficult to put out quickly.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of this fire, and whether it might be suspicious.