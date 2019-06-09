FeedonThis: Reflecting on the Bears’ reunion weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The memories brought out plenty of emotion for Bears fans and especially the Payton family.

Walter's contributions to the franchise were mentioned early and often during the team's 100th anniversary reunion in Rosemont this weekend. Jarrett Payton along with his mother Connie and sister Brittney were front and center for the many tributes along with the greetings from well wishers over the three-day event.

Jarrett talked about that on Sports Feed Sunday night with Josh Frymdan, including his interview with team owner Virginia McCaskey.

That discussion is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Naturally, the social media reaction to the event was immense.

Twitter was filled with pictures and videos from the event, a few coming from Jarrett himself.

He recaps the best with Josh during Social Fodder in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a little baseball talk in the show as well, as both guys discusses a pair of pitchers on both sides of town who are generating a lot of attention.

See Josh and Jarrett's Cubs-Sox talk in the video above.