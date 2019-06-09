Dan Bernstein talks Bears’ reunion, Cubs, and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a weekend of celebration for Bears' fans as they welcomed some of the greatest players in their history back to the Windy City.

The team's 100th anniversary reunion meant a lot to people who have watched the team through the decades, including the guest Sunday on Sports Feed.

Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score talked about the reunion along with the current Bears on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the Cubs along with the White Sox as they continue on with their 2019 seasons.

You can watch Dan's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.