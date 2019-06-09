Capital construction plan includes $1B for I-80 expansion

CHICAGO — A massive capital construction plan approved by Illinois lawmakers includes $1 billion for road work along Interstate 80, and hundreds of millions of dollars to boost rail and bus services.

The Chicago Tribune reports the roughly $40 billion plan comes after a decade without such funding.

The projects on I-80, which runs across northern Illinois, include replacing two decaying bridges on the Des Plaines River. The rail work includes $275 million for Amtrak passenger services from Chicago to Rockford and $225 million for Amtrak service to the Quad Cities.

The Regional Transportation Authority will get over $2 billion for three rail and bus agencies, including the Chicago Transit Authority.

To pay for the projects, the state’s 19-cent-per gallon gas tax will be doubled.

