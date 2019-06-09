× Ali Stroker makes Tonys history with win

Ali Stroker has made history as the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award.

Stroker, paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2, is one of the stars of the new edgy revival of “Oklahoma!” She won the fest featured actress in a musical award for playing Ado Annie.

“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena,” she said. “You are.”

After graduating from New York University, Stroker was in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey as well as “The Glee Project” and “Glee” on TV.

She dedicated her win to every child who has a disability and has been waiting to see themselves represented in theater.

She made her Broadway debut in a revival of “Spring Awakening” in 2015, becoming the first Broadway actor who uses a wheelchair.

The 31-year-old has said she believes it’s high time the disabled are represented on stages and sound stages authentically, noting that one in five Americans lives with a disability.