6 teens, including 2 who just attended prom, injured in car crash

CHICAGO — Six teenagers, including two who had attended Bogan High School prom , were injured in what emergency responders are calling a "high-speed crash."

The accident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Four boys and two girls were in a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound on 79th Street when they hit a Yukon SUV crossing the intersection on Homan Avenue.

"It’s bad when you get a call like that. It’s bad," said Angela Montgomery. Two of her sons were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center from the crash.

Her youngest, 17-year-old Jaeru Montgomery, a junior at Bogan, is now in a wheelchair, discharged with leg and neck injuries. Her 19-year-old son Jamil, a Bogan graduate, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"He has a spinal injury. We don’t know how serious it is. We know there are four bone fractures in the back,' Montgomery.

She said neither of her sons attended prom Friday night, nor were they driving. They were in the car when the group of friends picked up two teens who had just left prom.

Rob Schultz said he and his wife witnessed the crash and pulled over to help. He said the teen he pulled out was unconscious and bleeding badly from that Nissan.

“As I was dragging him to the curb, the car actually caught on fire, and fortunately there was a ComEd truck I was able to get a fire extinguisher from, and as I was putting the fire out from under the hood, my wife was helping a young female that was also injured and she got her out on the median," he said.

Another mother identified her son as 16-year-old Sayviean Kimp, a former bogan student. He’s now dealing with at least four skull fractures, and blood on his brain.

Police said two other teens were also brought to U of C, with the sixth teen taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. The 51-year-old man who was driving the SUV was also taken to Christ Hospital for his injuries.

Police are still trying to determine what caused this crash.