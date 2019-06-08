Sports Feed previews UFC 238 at the United Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that time of year when the Ultimate Fighting Championship brings one of their marquee events to the Windy City.

This time, UFC 238 brings a pair of championship matches to the United Center - and the fighters taking part each took their chance to join Sports Feed this spring.

Henry Cejudo will face Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title while Jessica Eye will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title as part of a five-fight main card on Saturday.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked to each of the fighters in separate appearances on Sports Feed over the past month-and-a-half and you can watch their discussions in the video above.

For more information on the event, click here.