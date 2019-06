× McCaskey emotional when talking about winning another Super Bowl

Jarrett Payton got a chance to talk to Bears Matriach Virginia McCaskey at the Bears100 Celebration Saturday afternoon. McCaskey got emotional when Jarrett asked what it would mean if the Bears were to win another Super Bowl. The 96-year old said “It would mean that my dad’s fatih in me has been justified and it would mean that our fans faith in the Chicago Bears has been justified and that’s…that’s enough for me.”