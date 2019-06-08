Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham dies

Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” she tweeted. “When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

Clinton went on to describe her brother, who was born in 1954, as “kind” and “generous” in the tweet. “We’ll miss him very much,” she said.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

Rodham is survived by wife Megan Madden and his three children: Zachary, Simon and Fiona. He was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s daughter, Nicole Boxer.