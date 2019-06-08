Climatology suggests we’re entering “t-storm prime time”
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Is weather becoming more severe?
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
Tuesday’s 73 tied 2019’s warmest to date; back-door cold front forced warmth’s unceremonious exit–temps plunged 25° in 6 hours; resurgence of warmth late Wed just as dramatic with 70 back by nightfall; spotty am t-storms pause only to return big-time Wed night
T-storms end brief two day spell of 80° temperatures
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
May 1895, a normal month with dizzying weather extremes