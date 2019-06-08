× 2 officers responding to shooting injured in crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers who were responding to a call for a person shot were injured in a crash with a truck.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Chicago and California. Police said the squad car had its lights and sirens on while it was traveling westbound on Chicago. The truck was traveling southbound on California when the two vehicles collided.

The truck then hit a building, and its diesel fuel tank started leaking, prompting a Level I Hazmat response. The leak was secured at 1:25 p.m.

The officers were identified as 24- and 25-year-old men. They were transported to Stroger Hospital and are now in stable condition.

The driver of the dump truck, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Stroger in serious but stable condition. Police said because he did not yield to an emergency vehicle, he will receive a traffic citations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.