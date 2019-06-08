12-year-old boy shot in Roseland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A 12-year-old boy was hit in the back by a bullet in Roseland Saturday evening. The boy was brought to Comer in serious condition.

It happened around 4:30 this afternoon near 111th Place and Perry. Someone opened fire and the 12 year old boy was hit on the right side of his back.

As the summer season kicks into gear, Chicago police promised a heavy presence along Lake Shore Drive and major thoroughfares starting Saturday. A police spokesperson says saturation units and the summer mobile team will also be out supporting neighborhood patrols.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of this 12 year old boy. No one is in custody in this case.