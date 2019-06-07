White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Kansas City

The White Sox dropped both games of a two-game set in Washington, and have now lost each of their last five road games. Chicago’s road losing streak of five games is the third-longest active road losing streak in the majors, behind the Mariners (10) and the Blue Jays (6).
The Royals have not won a series in their last 15 series overall (0-13-2 series record since April 15). The last AL team that went more than 15 straight series without a series win within a single season was the 2002 Tampa Bay Devil Rays (17 straight series without a win; min. 2 games in series).
The White Sox have won six of the first nine matchups between these two teams this season. Chicago has a 17-11 record against Kansas City since 2018, its best record against any AL team over that time.
Homer Bailey has made 12 starts this season, and four have come against teams from the AL Central. In the four starts within his division, Bailey has a 2.42 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP – in his eight starts out of the division, Bailey has an 8.54 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP.
Jose Abreu has recorded 20.8 percent of Chicago’s RBI this season (52/250). The only player in the majors with a higher percentage of his team’s RBI this season is Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell (21.9 percent).
The Royals are 1-9 and have averaged 3.2 runs per game this season without Hunter Dozier in the starting lineup. With Dozier in the lineup, Kansas City is 18-34 and has averaged 4.5 runs per game.
