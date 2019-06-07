× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Kansas City

➢ The White Sox dropped both games of a two-game set in Washington, and have now lost each of their last five road games. Chicago’s road losing streak of five games is the third-longest active road losing streak in the majors, behind the Mariners (10) and the Blue Jays (6).

➢ The Royals have not won a series in their last 15 series overall (0-13-2 series record since April 15). The last AL team that went more than 15 straight series without a series win within a single season was the 2002 Tampa Bay Devil Rays (17 straight series without a win; min. 2 games in series).

➢ The White Sox have won six of the first nine matchups between these two teams this season. Chicago has a 17-11 record against Kansas City since 2018, its best record against any AL team over that time.

➢ Homer Bailey has made 12 starts this season, and four have come against teams from the AL Central. In the four starts within his division, Bailey has a 2.42 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP – in his eight starts out of the division, Bailey has an 8.54 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP.

➢ Jose Abreu has recorded 20.8 percent of Chicago’s RBI this season (52/250). The only player in the majors with a higher percentage of his team’s RBI this season is Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell (21.9 percent).