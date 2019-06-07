WGN anchor reveals pregnancy in new telenovela ‘Noticias de mi Corazon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been awhile, but WGN's telenovela is back with its best episode yet.

In episode 7 of "Noticias de mi Corazon," Zoraida (Lourdes) reveals she is pregnant -- and Antonio (Dan) and Ana (herself) want to know one thing: Who is the father?

WGN's Lourdes Duarte, Dan Ponce and Ana Belaval star in the new telenovela, with surprise appearances from Joe Donlon, Marcus Leshock, Mike Lowe, Skip Parker and Ben Bradley.

Make sure to tune in until the end, when a WGN anchor makes a special announcement of her own.

Watch the video in the player above