Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Warmer weekend with showers possible, then cool down
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Tornado Watch canceled, threat of rain remains
-
Weekend of cold and snow, warmer weather into next week
-
-
Showers and storms set for holiday weekend
-
Spring-like week with some showers possible
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
-
Roller coaster ride ends in a warmer weekend
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
-
Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history