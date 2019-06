× Police responding to barricade situation in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. — Police are on scene and responding to a barricade situation in Gurnee.

According to the village, the active police response near Waveland and Grand is for a “barricaded suspect.”

Officials warn to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for detail.s