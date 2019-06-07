18-year-old wounded in Old Town shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Old Town.

The shooting took place outside of the restaurant Two Lights at North Avenue and Weiland Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen. He took himself to Northwestern Hospital.

Witnesses told WGN News they saw a man jump out of a car with a gun and start firing into the street.

Many people were dining outside at the time. One of the diners was able to identify the shooter for police.

It is the second shooting in Old Town in less than a week. Two men were fatally shot Sunday morning.