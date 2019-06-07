Chicago’s weather in the upcoming seven days will be a mixed bag of showery spells interspersed with fair periods. The first showery spell begins Saturday night through late Sunday night, the result of moisture spreading into the area from the southeast and also as a result of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Southeastern moisture comes from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, and additional showers will be triggered by a cold front that passes across Chicagoland late Sunday night. Fair weather returns Monday and Tuesday but another cold front approaching from the northwest brings another round of showers Wednesday. Dry weather returns Thursday through Saturday.
Periods of showers and fair weather
-
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
City basks in warmest Easter since 2014
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
Suspected microburst hits North Side as storms move through Chicago
-
Brief cool-down then nice weekend warm-up
-
Warm, humid tropical air on the way—multi-day 80-degree spell begins Wed; Tuesday showers to scatter late day then return with thunder & downpours on a warm front late Tue night; SSW winds extinguish lakeside cooling Wed through Fri
-
Brief warming/Storms possible Thursday – workweek ends on windy note
-
-
Waterlogged! More rain on the way for Chicago area tonight through Thursday afternoon
-
Wide range of temperatures today
-
Dry through midweek, then heavy rains threaten