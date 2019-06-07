Periods of showers and fair weather

Chicago’s weather in the upcoming seven days will be a mixed bag of showery spells interspersed with fair periods. The first showery spell begins Saturday night through late Sunday night, the result of moisture spreading into the area from the southeast and also as a result of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Southeastern moisture comes from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, and additional showers will be triggered by a cold front that passes across Chicagoland late Sunday night. Fair weather returns Monday and Tuesday but another cold front approaching from the northwest brings another round of showers Wednesday. Dry weather returns Thursday through Saturday.