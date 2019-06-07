One year later, family still seeking answers in Shantieya Smith’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One year has passed since the body of Shantieya Smith was found inside an abandoned garage. Her family is still seeking answers.

Relatives and friends of Smith held a vigil in the alley Friday outside the abandoned garage where her body was found one year ago.

Smith was 26-years-old when she went missing in May of 2018. Her body was found weeks later in a garage not far from her home.

Police said they believe the case is connected to the murder of 15-year-old Sadaria Davis.

The medical examiner’s office ruled both deaths “homicide by unspecified means.”

Chicago police identified Charlie Booker as someone they wanted to question. He is now in Cook County jail charged with attacking other women.

But no there have been no charges filed in the deaths of Smith and Davis.

Smith’s mother said the last update she received from detectives is that were still waiting to DNA test results.

Police said they continue to investigate. Smith’s family and community leaders say they will continue to sound the alarm about this case and other unsolved cases of missing and murdered women in Chicago.