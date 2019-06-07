Lunchbreak: Scallops with Fennel Risotto
Chef Jason Shelley, Executive Chef
Ocean Prime Chicago
87 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/chicago
Recipe:
Scallops & Risotto
Fennel Salad
¼ Cup Parsley, leaves
¼ Cup Celery, baby leaves
1/2 Cup Fennel bulb, shaved thin
1/4 Cup Onion, Red Jumbo, julienne
- Remove parsley leaves from stems, and celery leaves from stalks. Shock in ice water.
- Remove core from fennel bulb and shave half of the bulb very thin and pick off small pieces of fennel fronts and shock them.
- Shave the red onion very think (a thin julienne).
- Combine parsley leaves, celery leaves, red onion, fennel fronds and shaved fennel.
- Reserve like this for until to serve.
- Dress salad when ready to serve it with lemon juice and EVOO, season with salt to taste.
Fennel Risotto
1 Lb of Rice, Arborio
2 Tbsp Oil, Blended
1 Tbsp Garlic, Peeled, Sliced
3 Tbsp Shallots, Peeled, Minced
¼ Cup Fennel Bulb
1 Ea Spice, Bay Leaf
1/2 Tbsp Herbs – Thyme
1/2 Cup Liquor, White Wine
6 Cup Diluted Chicken Stock
4 Tbsp Butter, Unsalted
1/2 Tbsp Salt, Kosher
- Remove core and fronds from fennel and shave very thinly on a mandoline.
- Heat oil in a large saute pan until smoking. Add garlic, shallots and fennel.
- Sweat until translucent and add rice. Toast briefly (approx. 1 minute).
- Add bay leaves and thyme, then add wine and reduce to almost dry.
- Stir with a wooden spoon and add stock in 8oz increments, stirring continuously. Add salt.
- Add butter, one tablespoon at a time all the way thorough the last addition of stock.
- Discard bay leaves and thyme sprigs and adjust seasoning as necessary.
- Place risotto on a sheet tray to cool at room temperature.
- Once cooled, transfer to a sealed container.
Entrée-Scallops & Risotto
4 Ea Scallops
1 Tbsp Clarified Butter
2/3 Cup Fennel Risotto
1/2 Cup Diluted Chicken Stock
3 Tbsp Cheese, Parmesan, Grated
1 Tsp Sour Cream
1 Tbsp English Peas
1 Tbsp Snap Peas
1 Tsp Parsley, Minced
1/4 Tsp Salt, Kosher
Dash of White Pepper
1/4 Cup Fennel Salad
2 Ea Lemon Wedge (1/6 th cut)
1 Tsp Oil, Extra Virgin
- Sear scallops on flat top (skillet) in clarified butter on both sides until golden brown.
- Heat risotto in chicken stock with both peas, stirring constantly with wooden spoon over medium heat.
- When risotto is hot, add parmesan, herb mix and sour cream. Season to taste.
- Once everything is done cooking add parsley.
- Place risotto into center of a warm large round plate with four scallops arranged evenly around the plate at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock, with half of each scallop resting on the risotto, and the other half on the plate.
- Toss fennel salad with juice from 1 lemon wedge, EVOO and a pinch of salt & white pepper.
- Pile the salad directly in the middle as high as possible.
- Squeeze the other lemon and drizzle EVOO over entire dish.