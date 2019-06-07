Midday Fix: Greek Yogurt Biscuits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food & lifestyle Expert Chadwick Boyd, host of the popular food series “Reel Food” at the movies.

http://www.chadwickboydlifestyle.com/

Event:

“Biscuit Time with Chadwick Boyd & Chef Carla Hall”

Sun, June 9, 2019

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CDT

Williams-Sonoma

1550 North Fremont Street

Chicago, IL 60642

Tickets are $32.75 and they include the class, biscuit tastes and a signed copy of Carla’s new cookbook, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food.”

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biscuit-time-with-chef-carla-hall-and-reel-foods-chadwick-boyd-at-williams-sonoma-lincoln-park-tickets-61187264756

https://www.williams-sonoma.com/

*More on Carla Hall*

http://www.carlahall.com

Recipe:

Greek Yogurt Biscuits

Recipe Created by Chadwick Boyd

Makes 12-15 biscuits

Ingredients :

2¼ cups All Purpose flour, plus more for rolling out

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1½ cups grated parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons unsalted butter grated (keep very cold until using) + 2 tablespoons melted to finish

2 cups whole Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons whole milk + plus more if needed

Maldon or Kosher salt (optional)

Directions :

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the cheese. Whisk again until fully incorporated.

Add the butter and work into the dough using your hands until it forms pea crumbles.

Place the yogurt into a medium bowl, whisk in the milk until smooth. Add the yogurt mixture to the dry ingredients. Gently mix with a heavy handled rubber spatula to bring the dough together. If the dough is too dry, add more milk one tablespoon at a time until the dough forms.

Place the dough on a lightly floured clean surface and pat out into a rectangle to 1" thick. Cut the biscuits into 2" squares using a chef's knife.

Place the biscuits on the baking sheet. Brush the tops with the melted butter. Lightly sprinkle with the Maldon salt.

Bake 14 minutes until golden. Turn the baking sheet halfway through to ensure even browning.

Transfer to a wire rack. Let rest about 5 minutes before serving.