Louie Anderson talks playing a woman in “Baskets” updates on “Coming to America 2”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Louie Anderson is in studio talking about his Emmy award winning role as Christine, the matriarch in the television show Baskets. Anderson says he channels his mother and his five sisters in both his role as Christine and in his stand-up. He also gives an update on the early stages of Coming to America 2. When he's not in production, Anderson tours the country doing stand-up.

See him live Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. For more info check out improv.com. Season 4 of Baskets returns to FX on Thursday June 13 at 9:00 p.m.