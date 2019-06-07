Dear Tom,

Is there any place in the Continental USA that is experiencing a drought?



Thanks,

R. Schultz,

Crete

Dear R.,

With exceptionally wet weather across much of the nation this spring, nationwide drought is at a minimum. At the end of May, the worst drought conditions were in the Southeast where areas from southeast North Carolina to southern Georgia and extreme southeast Alabama were classified as being in moderate drought. Conditions have been steadily worsening in these areas, following a recent siege of dry and hot weather that was preceded by three months of sub-par rainfall. Other areas experiencing moderate drought include portions of the Pacific Northwest from northern and western Washington to extreme northern Idaho and portions of the southwest from western New Mexico to northwest Arizona.