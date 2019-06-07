Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Roseland

CHICAGO — Chicago fire crews are on the scene of an extra-alarm fire in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a building at 112th and Michigan.

The roof of the building has partially collapsed.

Michigan Avenue is completely shut down from E.115th to E. 111th. CTA has rerouted the No. 34 and No. 119 buses.

People who live in the area say the building used to be a Gately’s store, which closed in the 90s.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.