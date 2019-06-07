× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. St. Louis

>The Cardinals swept a three-game set from the Cubs last weekend in St. Louis after Chicago swept three from the Cardinals a month ago at Wrigley. The Cubs are 19-6 in their last 25 home games against St. Louis, the first time they’ve won 18 over a 23-game home stretch vs. the Cards since September 1975-August 1978.

➢ St. Louis is 3-10 in its last 13 road games, with its starting pitchers posting a 5.76 ERA in those defeats. The Cardinals have the NL’s second-worst winning percentage in road series, going 2-6-1 (.278).

➢ A year after being tied for 30 th in MLB with 88 RBIs, Marcell Ozuna is tied for fifth in the majors with 51. This is despite leading all of baseball with 110 left on base. His 110 men left on is the most by a Cardinal through 58 games played in a season since Matt Holliday had 114 in 2010.

➢ Kyle Schwarber stole his first base since August 21, 2018 in Thursday’s loss to the Rockies. The Cubs are last in the majors with 14 steals and their stolen base percentage of 56.0 is also last. They haven’t finished a season with a worse stolen base percentage since 50.0 in 1976.

➢ Javier Baez is batting .309 and has a 1.024 OPS when reaching an 0-2 count in 2019 after hitting .145 with a .407 OPS in those same situations last season. His OPS improvement of .617 after reaching 0-2 counts is the largest in baseball among qualifiers both seasons.