Cubs-Cardinals to play in London on June 13-14, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 21: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after Anthony Rizzo #44 hit a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on May 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says in a statement Friday “this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world.”

