CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are introducing their newest addition to the team, pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

The team is holding a news conference at some point during the 10 a.m. hour. WGN-TV will take it live here.

Kimbrel, 31, who has 333 saves and a 1.91 ERA over nine major league seasons, turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from Boston last November and remained a free agent.