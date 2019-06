× Chicago-area rivers trending lower

Most Chicago-area rivers are slowing falling, although minor flooding continues on the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the Kankakee River at Shelby. All Rivers in flood, except the Illinois River at LaSalle are expected to fall below flood by this weekend or early next week. Flood Advisories are in effect on segments of the Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers where they are experiencing near bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office: