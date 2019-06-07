× Charges filed after man poses as detective in western suburbs

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Four men have been charged with impersonating a police officer in the western suburbs.

Khoung Dam, 22, Corey Abendroth, 19, Luke Halstead, 19, and Thomas Kozie, 19 have been charged in incidents reported in West Chicago, Wheaton and Winfield.

Police said video shows Kozie ringing a doorbell Monday in West Chicago.

He introduced himself as a detective investigating a missing persons case.

After speaking with the homeowner, he left in a car with the others.

The group reportedly did the same thing at other homes in Wheaton and Winfield.