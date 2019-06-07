Beloved North Side crossing guard retiring after 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After decades helping children get to school safely, a beloved crossing guard on Chicago’s North Side is getting ready to hang up her vest and retire.

Students at St. Benedict School threw a party for their favorite crossing guard Roxie Calhoun.

She’s helped them get to and from school for longer than they’ve been alive.

Calhoun has been a crossing guard at three different schools during the past five decades.

She has spent 41 years at the corner Irving Park Road and Leavitt Street on the North Side.

She is a Southsider though gets up before the sun to commute one hour to get to her post.

Her dedication to a job she loves is what helped her earn Chicago’s Crossing Guard of the Year Award.

Students and parents said she’s made a huge impact on the community over the years and will be missed.